Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cognex by 1,075.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cognex by 348.3% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 18.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,478,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

