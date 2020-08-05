Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 79,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $97,149,000 after acquiring an additional 416,281 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 21.7% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 37,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Comcast stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.