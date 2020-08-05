Conifex Timber (CFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Conifex Timber to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$20.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

