Construction Partners (ROAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Construction Partners has set its FY 2020

Persons that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $168.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Construction Partners stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $905.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

