Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 2,100 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $19,971.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. PBF Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 128.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PBFX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

