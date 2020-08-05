Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $596.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) to report sales of $483.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.06 million and the highest is $500.86 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $679.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $18,474,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

