Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 244.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,823,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,358,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

