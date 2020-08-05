Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Receives $8.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of COTY opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,628,000 after purchasing an additional 570,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coty by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,255,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,560 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Coty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after buying an additional 4,693,292 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $43,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

