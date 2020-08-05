CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) Trading 5.3% Higher

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.37, 28,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 216,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

