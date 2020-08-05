Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 4,530 II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $987,328.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $725,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,849 shares of company stock worth $2,929,158. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIVI. Craig Hallum raised their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on II-VI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

