Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 4,785 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,590,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,054,000 after acquiring an additional 337,397 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,750,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.