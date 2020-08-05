Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $4,054,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

