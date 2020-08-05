Creative Planning Buys Shares of 5,145 Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 37.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 906,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Natera by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natera by 120.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Natera by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $334,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $22,857.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 833 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,555 shares of company stock worth $17,341,128. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

