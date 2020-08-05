Creative Planning Has $245,000 Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 705.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 439,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,445,000 after buying an additional 220,638 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

NYSE:BNS opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6555 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

