Creative Planning Invests $217,000 in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Myokardia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Myokardia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,629 shares of company stock worth $5,105,761 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

