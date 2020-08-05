Creative Planning Makes New $216,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

BSCM opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

