Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 11.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 165.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 5.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4,885.50, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $98.87.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

