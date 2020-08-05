Creative Planning Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in US Foods by 82.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,801,000 after buying an additional 4,905,206 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 259.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 948.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after buying an additional 2,001,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 70.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after buying an additional 829,367 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,453,000 after buying an additional 817,201 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

