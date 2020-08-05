Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 5,794 Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 170.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ST opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.