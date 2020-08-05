Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 9,219 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $77,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616 in the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

