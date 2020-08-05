Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of Geron worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Geron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Geron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Geron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 52.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

