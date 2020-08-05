Creative Planning Sells 1,941 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000.

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

