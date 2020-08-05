Creative Planning Sells 736 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 48,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,279,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,554,000 after buying an additional 206,643 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 506,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226,656 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDU opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Goodin purchased 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Sparby purchased 4,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

