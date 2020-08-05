Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €70.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.47 ($58.95).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €53.30 ($59.89) on Monday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($63.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.44.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

