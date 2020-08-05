Credit Suisse Group Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $640.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $620.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.00.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $600.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $540.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.24. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $601.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Insiders sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $67,246,356 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,890,000 after buying an additional 105,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after buying an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,560,000 after acquiring an additional 179,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.