Credit Suisse Group Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $31.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $300,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 916,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,341.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

