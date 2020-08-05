Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

