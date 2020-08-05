Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CXO. Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $646,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 23.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 40.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

