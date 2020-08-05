Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Shares Down 0.1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $6.96, approximately 35,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 25,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

