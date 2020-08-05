Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.81.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cyberark Software by 79.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

