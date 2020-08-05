DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

BFST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at $79,825.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 68,325 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 33,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

