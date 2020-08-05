Davita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

DVA stock opened at $83.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Davita has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Davita will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $47,261.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 283,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 33.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 4,010.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 48.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 597,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 194,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

