DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.88. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

