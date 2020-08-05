DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Down 22.2%

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) fell 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 9,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 16,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $355,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

