Deutsche Bank Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $43.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Pinterest stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $300,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 916,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,341 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Pinterest by 21.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080,885 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 81.7% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,125,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,666 shares in the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

