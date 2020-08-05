Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €160.00 ($179.78) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DB1. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($193.26) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($187.64) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €154.27 ($173.33).

ETR DB1 opened at €155.80 ($175.06) on Monday. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($191.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion and a PE ratio of 26.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €162.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €146.69.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

