Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €31.00 ($34.83) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($45.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.72 ($40.14).

DPW opened at €35.37 ($39.74) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.43). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.51.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

