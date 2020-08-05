Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 155,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.