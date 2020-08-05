Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Goldman Sachs Group cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 244.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 168.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

