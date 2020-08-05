Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15, 37,328 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 154,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,244.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the period.

