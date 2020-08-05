Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 124.20 ($1.53).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Shares of LON DC opened at GBX 79.35 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Dixons Carphone has a 1-year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.59 million and a PE ratio of 11.50.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.