Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,617.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.