Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 83.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IDA opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.13%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In related news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

