Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $310,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in NVR by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NVR by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,867.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,426.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3,327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

