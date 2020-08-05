Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $329,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,519 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,763,447.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

