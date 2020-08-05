Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $38,266.25. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $701.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.