Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 13,058 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 23.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 605.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 89,735 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 74.3% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 29.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADC opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at $146,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

