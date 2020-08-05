Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,387 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,512,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,558 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

