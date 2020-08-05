Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,053 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aecom were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Aecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd acquired 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

