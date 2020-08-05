Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 402 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Omnicell by 22.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 13.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicell by 64.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $2,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

